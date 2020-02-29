Sistare scores 25 to lead Dartmouth past Cornell 82-70

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Ian Sistare had a career-high 25 points as Dartmouth snapped its seven-game road losing streak, defeating Cornell 82-70 on Friday night. Sistare shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. Aaryn Rai had 18 points for Dartmouth (11-15, 4-7 Ivy League). Chris Knight added 17 points, […] 👓 View full article

