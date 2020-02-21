Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Zealand survive World Cup scare - now for Australia

New Zealand survive World Cup scare - now for Australia

The Age Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
New Zealand survived an almighty scare from Bangladesh to win by 17 runs and preserve a do-or-die heavyweight clash against Australia in the women's Twenty20 World Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus spread wipes trillions off markets [Video]Coronavirus spread wipes trillions off markets

As the world prepares for a feared coronavirus pandemic, more new countries reported their first cases; many originating from Italy and Iran. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch [Video]India vs New Zealand: Litmus Test for Virat Kohli & Co at Christchurch

India go into the second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, knowing they cannot win yet another series outside the sub-continent. A loss by 10 wickets in the first Test at Wellington has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ellyse Perry in doubt for crucial World Cup match, coach admits

A new injury to Australia's star allrounder will test her renowned resilience - and possibly put Australia in a difficult position for their do-or-die match...
The Age

India stun champions Australia in explosive start to T20 World Cup

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bamboozled Australia as India opened the seventh edition of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup with a stunning upset of the reigning...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theagesport

The Age Sport New Zealand survive World Cup scare - now for Australia #T20WorldCup https://t.co/70iVGhwsHG via @theage 26 minutes ago

PDTwee

Paras Dunga RT @cricbuzz: India become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals #T20WorldCup https://t.co/pHVz3TkNDT 1 day ago

BhaveshB1234

Bhavesh B India survive Kerr scare to seal semi-final qualification Click here to view more : https://t.co/IE9vkGnwBX 2 days ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine India Survive Scare Vs New Zealand, Enter Women's T20 World Cup Semis #INDvNZ #NZvIND #T20WorldCup PHOTOS:… https://t.co/AS97feu1f1 2 days ago

vkyath

Maηi vkƴath ズ cricbuzz: India become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals #T20WorldCup https://t.co/5wqP96vdSb 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.