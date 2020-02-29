Global  

Atkinson, Bruner help Yale hold off Pennsylvania 76-73

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Paul Atkinson scored 18 points and Jordan Bruner filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals to help Yale hold off Pennsylvania 76-73 on Friday night. Atkinson sank 8 of 15 shots from the floor for the Bulldogs (21-6, 9-2 Ivy League). Bruner […]
