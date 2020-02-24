Global  

Coronavirus: South Korea sees its largest rise in coronavirus cases

BBC News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The country has almost 600 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 2,931.
News video: UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread 01:52

 The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea.

Vice President Pence Says Only One American In Hospital With The Coronavirus [Video]Vice President Pence Says Only One American In Hospital With The Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said there is only one patient left in the hospital with coronavirus. According to Reuters, there were dozens of confirmed coronavirus in the U.S. He said the other people are..

SDSU, UCSD cancel more study abroad programs over coronavirus [Video]SDSU, UCSD cancel more study abroad programs over coronavirus

San Diego State University and UC San Diego canceled study abroad programs in South Korea after the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory over the spreading coronavirus.

Americans Warned Against Travel To South Korea As COVID-19 Infections Rise

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in more countries, South Korea reported 10th death and nearly 1000 infections from the disease. South Korea has seen a...
South Korea Becomes Biggest Coronavirus Centre Outside China

South Korea Becomes Biggest Coronavirus Centre Outside ChinaSouth Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases Monday, taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it the world's largest total outside China. ......
