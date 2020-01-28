Global  

Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Thunder, 133-86

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a 133-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The 47-point loss was the Thunder’s worst of the season. Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City. Both […]
