Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Thunder, 133-86

Saturday, 29 February 2020 () MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks surged to a 24-point lead in the second quarter in a 133-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. The 47-point loss was the Thunder’s worst of the season. Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City. Both […]
Kobe Bryant is being remembered by fans all over the world, and across the NBA, after tragically dying in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo shared some of his memories of Kobe Bryant,..
Kobe Bryant is being remembered by fans all over the world, and across the NBA, after tragically dying in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo shared some of his memories of Kobe Bryant,..