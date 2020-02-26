On the trail: Biden aims for 'significant' South Carolina win, Trump urges supporters to intervene
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Presidential contender Joe Biden told South Carolina's Democrats on Friday that they can take control of the White House if they pick "the right nominee" to face President Donald Trump.
Joe Biden Secures Endorsement From Rep Jim Clyburn The endorsement from the iconic House Majority Whip comes just days before the South Carolina primary. Rep. James Clyburn, (D., SC) via Politico Clyburn is the highest-ranking African American member in Congress. He is considered the "godfather of...