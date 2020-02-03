Global  

Mike Pompeo to attend Doha signing of US-Taliban peace deal

SBS Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to attend the signing of a US-Taliban agreement on a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.
Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence [Video]Pompeo: US will sign agreement with Taliban 'if and only if' there's reduction in violence

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is considering signing an agreement with the Taliban. He said they would only sign if the week-long reduction in violence is successful. According to CNN,..

Pompeo Wants Evidence Of Taliban Efforts To Reduce Violence [Video]Pompeo Wants Evidence Of Taliban Efforts To Reduce Violence

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he needs &quot;demonstrable evidence&quot; from the Taliban to reopen peace talks.

Pompeo Will Take Part in Signing of US Peace Deal With Taliban - Trump


U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Doha for signing of pact with Taliban

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Doha on Saturday to witness a U.S. troop withdrawal deal that could end the war in Afghanistan.
