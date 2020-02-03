Mike Pompeo to attend Doha signing of US-Taliban peace deal

Dr N Mike Pompeo also reached Doha to attend the Agreement Signing Ceremony. https://t.co/EhB2AWUbhM https://t.co/iCbJW1ycn8 15 minutes ago شاکر محمود RT @313Ghazwaehind3: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Doha to attend a peace agreement signing ceremony. https://t.co/FSYrZhzbSv 20 minutes ago Mansoor Jamalzai Us Secretary of state Mike Pompeo has arrived in Doha to attend the signing ceremony of peace agreement between the… https://t.co/zbYexkMCOz 23 minutes ago Rosanna #Qatar US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Doha to attend historical deal between US and Taliban/IEA… https://t.co/Wc9nGn7XrF 23 minutes ago Ghazwa E Hind غزوة الهند US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Doha to attend a peace agreement signing ceremony. https://t.co/FSYrZhzbSv 24 minutes ago Subham Patel RT @ANI: P Kumaran, Indian Envoy to Qatar will attend the signing of the USA-Taliban peace deal in Doha today. Envoys of around 30 countrie… 1 hour ago shamsh Ghufran RT @ChetanNature: P Kumaran, Indian Envoy to Qatar will attend the signing of the USA-Taliban peace deal in Doha today. Envoys of around 30… 1 hour ago Vaibhav Sharma P Kumaran, Indian Envoy to Qatar will attend the signing of the USA-Taliban peace deal in Doha today. Envoys of aro… https://t.co/0veTKxcflc 2 hours ago