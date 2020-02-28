Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Sedition law being misused for political gains': Ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar demands 'speedy trial'

'Sedition law being misused for political gains': Ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar demands 'speedy trial'

DNA Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
In a surprise move, the Delhi government headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sanctioned the prosecution of former JNU Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in the 2016 sedition case.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case

Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case 02:02

 Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute Left leader and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case on Friday. The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised his government will take an early decision on grant of sanction to prosecute...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sedition law being misused, want `speedy trial`: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai seat as CPI candidate and lost it to BJP's Giriraj Singh, alleged that the chargesheet was...
Zee News

Delhi govt no less ill-informed than Centre in understanding sedition law: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Delhi government for its sanction to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

yajnik1

yajnik RT @ANI: Kanhaiya Kumar: It is clear that this matter was created & delayed for political benefit. I want a speedy trial in a fast-track co… 8 minutes ago

DeepakK74714761

Goswami Deepak Giri RT @dna: 'Sedition law being misused for political gains': Ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar demands 'speedy trial' https://t.co/2UwiX6ArNi 2 hours ago

dna

DNA 'Sedition law being misused for political gains': Ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar demands 'speedy trial' https://t.co/2UwiX6ArNi 2 hours ago

journo_abheet

Abheet RT @NewsMobileIndia: #KanhaiyaKumar: It is clear that this matter was created & delayed for political benefit. I want a speedy trial in a f… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.