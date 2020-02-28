'Sedition law being misused for political gains': Ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar demands 'speedy trial'

Kanhaiya, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai seat as CPI candidate and lost it to BJP's Giriraj Singh, alleged that the chargesheet was...

Delhi govt no less ill-informed than Centre in understanding sedition law: Chidambaram Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Delhi government for its sanction to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine...

IndiaTimes 16 minutes ago Also reported by • Zee News

