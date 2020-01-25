Global  

Resident Evil 3 Remake System Requirements

Friday, 28 February 2020
As you'll imagine, Capcom's Resident Evil 3 System Requirements aren't too dissimilar from Resident Evil 2 Remake. While the recommended requirements remain unknown, we've gathered the minimum specs necessary to run it on PC. But before we get in that, make certain to see out our Resident Evil 3 preview, because it may assist you decide if this can be a game you even want to purchase and run on your PC. First, it goes without saying that if your machine had no problem running the first Resident Evil 2, then you must experience a similar game performance since the 2 remakes share nearly identical requirements. It remains unclear whether identical is said for the recommended requirements...
