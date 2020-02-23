Mardi Gras wraps up with a joyous and glittery street party

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published 'Mardi Gras is wild!' Men dancing on moving car fall off during insane New Orleans party 00:43 The wild moment of revelry is seen when two men dancing on a moving car fall off as the car drives off during Mardi Gras in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday (February 25). "There were random cars here and there were coming thru, but it was difficult due to the crowd. At the very end, you can see that...