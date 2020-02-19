Global  

South Korea tells citizens to stay home at 'critical moment' in virus battle

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
South Korea urged citizens on Saturday to stay indoors as it warned of a "critical moment" in its battle on the coronavirus after recording the biggest daily jump in infections, with 594 new cases taking the tally to 2,931.
