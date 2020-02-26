Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Italy > Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy

Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Mexico's government said on Friday it had detected three cases of coronavirus infection in three men who had all recently traveled to Italy, making the country the second in Latin America to register the fast-spreading virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy struggles with virus 'that doesn't respect borders'

Italy struggles with virus 'that doesn't respect borders' 02:12

 Fears mount in Europe as Italy confirms 11 coronavirus deaths, with parts of the country's north under Wuhan-style lockdown.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' [Video]WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level'

WHO Declares Risk of Coronavirus Is 'Very High at a Global Level' The World Health Organization (WHO) upgraded the risk of the spread of coronavirus on Friday. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO, via NPR News The..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Racially charged fight erupts in Italy's 'red zone' amid coronavirus [Video]Racially charged fight erupts in Italy's 'red zone' amid coronavirus

Two grocery store shoppers brawled in Casalpusterlengo, Italy — part of the country's coronavirus "red zone." More than 50,000 people have been placed under quarantine in northern Italy.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mexico confirms first coronavirus cases in two men returned from Italy

Mexico's government said on Friday it had detected the first cases of coronavirus infection in two men who had recently traveled to Italy, making the country the...
Reuters

Italy changes virus count methods at UN agency's urging

ROME (AP) — With tourism tanking and panic rising, Italy is changing how it reports coronavirus cases and who will get tested in ways that could lower the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldSeattle TimesReuters

Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy https://t.co/PMhnbjfQSf #topNews… https://t.co/vwKyjHKJWa 13 minutes ago

iNews24

iNews24 Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy [RTR https://t.co/3oj22BYUwk] 44 minutes ago

Graphenes1

Graphenes Mexico confirms three #COVID19 cases. Three men who had all recently traveled to Italy, making the country the seco… https://t.co/NRe7M6H6co 49 minutes ago

allnewsworld9

World News Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy https://t.co/jBem5a2fMJ 59 minutes ago

SHIPSHOP24

YASH!RO Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy - Reuters https://t.co/oMkmAC3Hqb 1 hour ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy (Reuters) https://t.co/AkPXfvqN8I 1 hour ago

CoppedNews

Copped News #coppednews Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy https://t.co/a0OGhHlCOr 1 hour ago

mjbtimes

MJB Times Mexico confirms three coronavirus cases in three men returned from Italy https://t.co/Z04tdbvSG8 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.