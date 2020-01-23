Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary

Hindu Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
In a brief video posted on his Twitter handle, Mr. Modi said since the former prime minister was born on February 29, his birth anniversary is celebrated every four years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: On Netaji's 123rd birth anniversary, PM Modi pays floral tribute [Video]Watch: On Netaji's 123rd birth anniversary, PM Modi pays floral tribute

Nation celebrated 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yogashar99

Yogesh 🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary, recalls his principle-based po… 16 minutes ago

Nh1News

Nh1 News Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former PM Morarji Desai on his 124th birth anniversary, re… https://t.co/Gyc3amqfWc 19 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #NarendraModi : PM Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former PM Morarji Desai on his 124th birth anniversary… https://t.co/Mtg5Xst3Kn 20 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary https://t.co/67ifXGv2r1 https://t.co/BKGLaVdTa9 27 minutes ago

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai on his birthday https://t.co/M13apgSjdj https://t.co/jqiJS8A0L7 33 minutes ago

Nishant80715695

Nishant RT @IndiaToday: #MorarjiDesai’s politics was based on discipline, principles: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/U8OFv9AtBF 35 minutes ago

ImaazadS

Iamazaad RT @Aakar__Patel: ‘Morarji Desai’s politics was based on discipline, principles’: PM Modi pays tribute - Hindustan Times But Morarji didn… 38 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News PM Modi Pays Tribute to Morarji Desai on his 124th Birth Anniversary https://t.co/qthc367dca 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.