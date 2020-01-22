Global  

Australia to start Iran travel ban on Sunday

The Age Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The Morrison government has announced a travel ban for Iran due to its "high death rate" as it tries to stem the flow of coronavirus into Australia.
Second person diagnosed with coronavirus after travelling to Australia from Iran

As the travel ban on foreign nationals arriving in Australia from Iran comes into effect, a second person has been confirmed to have contracted coronavirus after...
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC News

Coronavirus: Peter Dutton stands by strict Iran travel ban

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings while foreigners coming from Iran will be banned from entering Australia.
SBS


