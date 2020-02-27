Global  

Why CAS has done the IOC a huge favour by banning Sun Yang

The Age Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
There could be expressions of athlete revolution in Tokyo, but taking Sun Yang out of the equation means Mack Horton and Duncan Scott won't have to risk it all.
News video: Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban 01:32

 Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

