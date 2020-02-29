Global  

Coronavirus: US advises against travel to Italy, postpones ASEAN summit — live updates

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The US reported more cases of COVID-19, postponed the ASEAN summit, and advised citizens against travel to Italy. Wall Street wrapped up its worst week since the financial crisis. Follow the latest from DW here.
U.S. postpones summit with ASEAN leaders amid coronavirus fears: sources

“As the international community works together to defeat the novel coronavirus, the United States, in consultation with ASEAN partners, has made the difficult...
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesUSATODAY.comReuters India

