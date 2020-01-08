Global  

Group 1 or $5 million? The options facing Fifty Stars

The Age Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Back-to-back Blamey Stakes victor Fifty Stars has won a wildcard into the $5 million All-Star Mile but connections face a tough decision.
