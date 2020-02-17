Global  

Storm Jorge flooding: 'Critical incident' declared after flooding

BBC News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Areas including Pontypridd and Ely in Cardiff are affected after more rain brought by Storm Jorge.
News video: Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK 01:13

 Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis [Video]Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history.On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across..

Critical incident declared in South Wales as Storm Jorge looms

A critical incident has been declared in South Wales after more flooding and severe weather overnight, police said.
Belfast Telegraph

‘Full crisis’ response ready to deal with impact of Storm Jorge

The Government has a “full crisis” response ready to deal with the risk of flooding and power outages ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge this weekend.
Belfast Telegraph

