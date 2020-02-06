Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Up to 40 people possibly exposed to coronavirus at Gold Coast salon

Up to 40 people possibly exposed to coronavirus at Gold Coast salon

SBS Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Up to 40 people were possibly exposed to the coronavirus at a Gold coast beauty salon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship [Video]More Than 60 People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

At least 61 people aboard a cruise ship anchored near the coast of Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

10 More People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship [Video]10 More People Test Positive For Coronavirus On Cruise Ship

At least 20 people aboard a cruise ship anchored near the coast of Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship dies

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship diesA British man on board a cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.