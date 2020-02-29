Global  

Te Akau Shark turns potential into stardom in Chipping Norton

The Age Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Jamie Richards labelled it his best day as trainer after Te Akau Shark confirmed his potential by winning the Chipping Norton Stakes to make a group 1 double from New Zealand trainer at Randwick on Saturday.
