Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > February 29 > South Carolina primary, Leap Day, coronavirus outbreak: 5 things to know this weekend

South Carolina primary, Leap Day, coronavirus outbreak: 5 things to know this weekend

USATODAY.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
All eyes on South Carolina for the next Democratic primary, stores celebrate Leap Day and more things to start your weekend right.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary

Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary 03:57

 U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets tumbling again on Friday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dem Candidates Descend On South Carolina Ahead Of Saturday Primary [Video]Dem Candidates Descend On South Carolina Ahead Of Saturday Primary

After months of phone/text-banking, door-knocking, and politicking from Democratic presidential contenders, South Carolina voters will cast their final votes Saturday in the state's Democratic primary.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:23Published

Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response [Video]Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina's fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In last South Carolina push, Democrats lash out against Trump over coronavirus crisis

Even as health officials scramble to contain its spread, the debate over the coronavirus is spilling over onto the campaign trail. Democrats spent the day before...
CBS News

Biden leading the pack in South Carolina ahead of primary

Our new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has Joe Biden leading the pack in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's primary. But Bernie Sanders is closing in fast...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comSeattle TimesMediaite

Tweets about this

Johngcole

John Cole New Post added at Balloon Juice - Saturday Morning Open Thread: South Carolina Leap Year Day Primary -https://t.co/zDRNTDjHnG 9 minutes ago

Hylianhero777

Kevin DiBiase I regret to inform everyone that the South Carolina primary has been canceled due to taking place on leap day, whic… https://t.co/XKHnus7pHz 26 minutes ago

AfterDarkMarcel

Marcel Myrick Need anything to do? Start your weekend going with News and Essentials you need to know in the 5 Things for Februar… https://t.co/kISeleSWpW 27 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom South Carolina primary, Leap Day, coronavirus outbreak: 5 things to know this weekend https://t.co/WnIlY2jIUb 56 minutes ago

BradTatum

Brad Tatum RT @AnnaMeiler: One hour of news & weather to go on @wbz! We’re following the latest on the Coronavirus, the South Carolina primary, a @Ber… 1 hour ago

AnnaMeiler

Anna Meiler One hour of news & weather to go on @wbz! We’re following the latest on the Coronavirus, the South Carolina primary… https://t.co/dC1X8GO9SZ 1 hour ago

businessnews19

businessnews South Carolina primary, Leap Day, coronavirus outbreak: 5 things to know this weekend https://t.co/jGNckOqj2J 2 hours ago

509ShawnG

Shawn Griffin 5 things you need to know this weekend https://t.co/TsUqdRQ9JZ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.