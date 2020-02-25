U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets tumbling again on Friday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
After months of phone/text-banking, door-knocking, and politicking from Democratic presidential contenders, South Carolina voters will cast their final votes Saturday in the state's Democratic primary.
Our new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has Joe Biden leading the pack in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's primary. But Bernie Sanders is closing in fast... CBS News Also reported by •NPR •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times •Mediaite
Tweets about this
John Cole New Post added at Balloon Juice - Saturday Morning Open Thread: South Carolina Leap Year Day Primary -https://t.co/zDRNTDjHnG 9 minutes ago
Kevin DiBiase I regret to inform everyone that the South Carolina primary has been canceled due to taking place on leap day, whic… https://t.co/XKHnus7pHz 26 minutes ago
Marcel Myrick Need anything to do? Start your weekend going with News and Essentials you need to know in the 5 Things for Februar… https://t.co/kISeleSWpW 27 minutes ago
DSMWcom South Carolina primary, Leap Day, coronavirus outbreak: 5 things to know this weekend https://t.co/WnIlY2jIUb 56 minutes ago
Brad Tatum RT @AnnaMeiler: One hour of news & weather to go on @wbz! We’re following the latest on the Coronavirus, the South Carolina primary, a @Ber… 1 hour ago
Anna Meiler One hour of news & weather to go on @wbz! We’re following the latest on the Coronavirus, the South Carolina primary… https://t.co/dC1X8GO9SZ 1 hour ago
businessnews South Carolina primary, Leap Day, coronavirus outbreak: 5 things to know this weekend https://t.co/jGNckOqj2J 2 hours ago
Shawn Griffin 5 things you need to know this weekend
https://t.co/TsUqdRQ9JZ 2 hours ago