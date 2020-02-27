Global  

Coronavirus: Wall Street reports worst week since 2008 — live updates

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The US, Mexico and South Korea reported more cases of COVID-19 and the ASEAN summit has been canceled as Wall Street wrapped up its worst week since the financial crisis. Follow the latest from DW here.
News video: Eerily quiet Wall Street as stocks take worst drubbing since '08 amid Coronavirus panic

Eerily quiet Wall Street as stocks take worst drubbing since '08 amid Coronavirus panic 02:46

 The fear of coronavirus has hit Wall Street in New York on Thursday (February 27) with stocks at the lowest since 2008. All three major US indexes are now on track for their worst week since the financial crisis. The Dow fell as many as 960 points Thursday before coming back a bit. The index...

Wall St. sees biggest weekly slump since 2008 crisis [Video]Wall St. sees biggest weekly slump since 2008 crisis

Stocks fell for a seventh straight session and suffered their largest weekly drop since the financial crisis but ended Friday above their lows after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued a..

Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis [Video]Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis

Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000..

Coronavirus: Wall Street reports worst week since 2008 as global cases rise — live updates

The US, Mexico and South Korea reported more cases of COVID-19 and the ASEAN summit has been canceled as Wall Street wrapped up its worst week since the...
Disney Stock Plummets 18% in the Last Week – Even Worse Than Overall Market Slide

Disney Stock Plummets 18% in the Last Week – Even Worse Than Overall Market SlideDisney, like all media companies, has had a rough week on the Stock Market, as fears about the growing spread of the coronavirus continue to hammer Wall Street....
The Wrap

