Home Office boss quits over 'campaign against him'

BBC News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Priti Patel's top civil servant Sir Philip Rutnam says he intends to sue the government for constructive dismissal.
Recent related news from verified sources

Home Secretary Priti Patel ‘demanding’ but no bully, says James Brokenshire

Priti Patel is a “demanding” boss but she is not a bully, one of her senior Home Office colleagues said following a series of claims about feuding at the top...
Belfast Telegraph

Twitter finds video of owl stopping bird from flying relatable on different level

After a long, busy day in the office, you would just wait for the day to end to rush home. And while you pack you stuff and are about to leave, your boss would...
Mid-Day

WendyLe51060102

Wendy Leigh RT @jameschanner_iD: Home Office boss quits over 'campaign against him' - because ⁦@patel4witham⁩ was about to fire him. https://t.co/ZATa… 4 seconds ago

JohnpjPrice

John Price RT @no1_nicola: Wonder if this will be settled out of court? @patel4witham won't want a media storm over this. Home Office boss quits over… 5 seconds ago

iambigal

Alan (Bigal) Soames 😎🤘🍺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @bbclaurak: Breaking - Philip Rutnam, Home Office boss, quits saying he has been target of viscious and orchestrated campaign against him 19 seconds ago

Barry4EU

Barry Parkin #FBPE Home Office boss quits over 'campaign against him' - BBC News Are there any decent Tory MPs left, or were they all… https://t.co/jCumOc88kv 25 seconds ago

sugarstreet2

Valentina 🌱🇪🇺 🇮🇶🐾🌍🐯 RT @Independent: Home Office boss quits and plans to sue government amid row over Priti Patel bullying claims https://t.co/iAbsAORsf5 27 seconds ago

s_gwynn

Stuart Gwynn Congratulations @patel4witham Task achieved. Dom will be so proud. Home Office boss quits over 'campaign against h… https://t.co/tU5qOZRwAi 35 seconds ago

ibrahim_yilmaz

ibrahim yilmaz RT @MirrorBreaking_: Home Office boss 'quits' after Priti Patel 'bullying' ow https://t.co/oNa9Vv9909 https://t.co/lvFUAWbVqz 35 seconds ago

CurnowBronwyn

Bronwyn Curnow RT @MartinRemains: Home Office boss quits over 'campaign against him' - BBC News ‘Sir Philip said he believed his experience was "extreme"… 37 seconds ago

