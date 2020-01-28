Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NRL returns to Simply The Best for 2020 marketing campaign

NRL returns to Simply The Best for 2020 marketing campaign

The Age Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The NRL will bring back Simply The Best as the game's anthem to mark the 30-year anniversary of the original campaign.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate [Video]Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate

Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate On Feb. 19, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders experienced record numbers of campaign..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Report: Trump 'Deliberately' Omitting Mention Of Melania's 'Be Best' Campaign In Speeches [Video]Report: Trump 'Deliberately' Omitting Mention Of Melania's 'Be Best' Campaign In Speeches

A Politico piece sheds light on President Trump's mentions of Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Simply The Best: The NRL marketing campaign 30 years in the making

This is the video the NRL will use as its marketing campaign for 2020, paying tribute to the 30 year anniversary of Tina Turner's Simply The Best.
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.