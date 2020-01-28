NRL returns to Simply The Best for 2020 marketing campaign

The NRL will bring back Simply The Best as the game's anthem to mark the 30-year anniversary of the original campaign.

Recent related news from verified sources Simply The Best: The NRL marketing campaign 30 years in the making This is the video the NRL will use as its marketing campaign for 2020, paying tribute to the 30 year anniversary of Tina Turner's Simply The Best.

The Age 19 hours ago





