Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Home Office chief Philip Rutnam quits

Home Office chief Philip Rutnam quits

FT.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Senior civil servant plans to sue for constructive dismissal after war of words with Priti Patel
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel 01:07

 Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused Ms Patel of orchestrating.

Recent related news from verified sources

Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam quits over rows with Home Secretary Priti Patel

Home Office boss Sir Philip Rutnam quits over rows with Home Secretary Priti PatelSir Philip Rutnam told BBC News he believes he has 'been the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign'.
Daily Record

Home Office permanent secretary quits, announcing he will sue government amid row over Priti Patel bullying claims

The most senior civil servant at the Home Office Sir Philip Rutnam has quit the department amid a row over alleged bullying claims levelled at Priti Patel.
Independent Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.