Walk out at Césars after Polanski wins Best Director

WorldNews Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Walk out at Césars after Polanski wins Best DirectorFrench actresses and a director walked out of the French equivalent of the Oscars, Césars, after Roman Polanski, 86, who is wanted in the US for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 was awarded Best Director. This year's Césars...
