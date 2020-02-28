Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Taliban > Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace deal

Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace deal

WorldNews Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace dealKabul - Millions of Afghans are hoping that America's longest war fought in their country will end on Saturday as U.S. and Taliban negotiators are expected to sign a deal to allow a U.S. troop reduction and a permanent ceasefire. Hours before the deal, the Taliban ordered all its fighters in Afghanistan "to refrain from any kind of attack ... for the happiness of the nation." "The biggest thing is that we hope the U.S. remain committed to their promises during the negotiation and peace deal," said Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist group. Mujahid said it was "irritating and provocative" that foreign military aircraft continued to fly over Taliban territory,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News

After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News 10:57

 India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long conflict between the US-led forces and the Taliban fighters. What does this mean for India and will...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Strikes Peace Deal With Taliban [Video]U.S. Strikes Peace Deal With Taliban

The U.S. has struck a peace deal with Taliban.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:58Published

US-Taliban ink peace deal today, Foreign secy rushes to Kabul | Oneindia News [Video]US-Taliban ink peace deal today, Foreign secy rushes to Kabul | Oneindia News

US Taliban to ink landmark peace pact; India sends official envoy to signing ceremony; Foreign secretary rushes to Kabul; AAP seeks action against BJP leaders' hate speech; Tahir Hussain named in IB..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India 'observes' as the US, Taliban to sign deal

In Doha, Qatar, today (February 29) the Taliban and the US are expected to formally sign a peace deal after nearly 17 months of negotiations, clearing the path...
IndiaTimes

India 'observes' as US, Taliban set to sign deal

In Doha, Qatar, today (February 29) the Taliban and the US are expected to formally sign a peace deal after nearly 17 months of negotiations, clearing the path...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Eletiofe

Iroyin Elétíọfe Afghans hope for peace as U.S.-Taliban set for troop withdrawal deal https://t.co/VLPGvURJSs 32 seconds ago

pounehahari

Pouneh Ahari Deeply cynical about the US-Taliban deal. Seems to me that it hugely strengthens the Taliban and undermines the Afg… https://t.co/yS5e9ljSgH 1 minute ago

DominicJ72

Dom RT @Reuters: Afghans hope for peace as U.S.-Taliban gear up for troop withdrawal deal https://t.co/rVSnA0dDJz https://t.co/nnz4Ti8Bl7 2 minutes ago

s_seddiqi

Hares SEDDIQI Peace in Afghanistan, is it true or am I am dreaming??? I hope and pray that it’s true. I wish that this is a new s… https://t.co/YZMd3FmUtN 3 minutes ago

ValeClive

Clive Vale US-Taliban deal could see US pullout in 14 months. Amazing news for Afghans and the legacy for all those who’ve wor… https://t.co/HNGfUjccBJ 3 minutes ago

AbMateenImran

Abdul Mateen Imran RT @BRRubin: Beradar: IEA and USA agreement good for Afgh, US, international community. We want positive relations with all. Afgh nation su… 5 minutes ago

AhmadJebrail

Jebrail wardak @1TVNewsAF congratulation to all afghans, and hope for a free of violence country. 5 minutes ago

Jaan95218472

Jaan Two Afghans signing the agreement..I hope it works....peace✌ 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.