Home Office chief Philip Rutnam quits

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel 01:07 Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel. He said he had been the target of a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign" which he accused Ms Patel of orchestrating.