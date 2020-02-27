Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Interest rates headed lower as coronavirus fears bite

Interest rates headed lower as coronavirus fears bite

The Age Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Banks are likely to hand on even less of any cuts in official interest rates to their variable-rate mortgage customers as their margins are squeezed
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Fed: “will act as appropriate” on coronavirus impact

Fed: “will act as appropriate” on coronavirus impact 05:35

 Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement Friday signals that the central bank will cut interest rates in March to support the economy, says RegentAtlantic’s Andy Kapyrin.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks [Video]Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Gold Is Rising on Coronavirus Fears - Why it Can Climb Even Higher [Video]Gold Is Rising on Coronavirus Fears - Why it Can Climb Even Higher

Gold has been on a tear in 2020, as investors fear the virus could cause a global recession. But here's why the metal can still go higher.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How the coronavirus has thrown interest rate plans out the window

Central bankers are waking up to dramatically overhauled expectations about interest rates, as the coronavirus that started in China and is now creeping around...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NYTimes.comHousingWire

Fed chief signals likely rate cut next month in response to coronavirus, market meltdown

As Dow Jones industrial average plunges over coronavirus fears, Fed Chair Powell signaled central bank is ready to cut interest rates
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Dandryone

Brian Trick Interest rates headed lower as coronavirus fears bite https://t.co/xzus9eWzGP via @smh 4 minutes ago

SusanTouring

Savage Opress RT @PhilipSoos: It's called been stuck between a rock and a hard place. The closer the RBA cuts towards ZIRP, the less that lenders can pas… 3 hours ago

CoinMako

MakoCoin Interest rates are at 5,000 year lows and headed lower. This is insanity happening right in front of your eyes.… https://t.co/42ocgbDEAh 4 hours ago

PhilipSoos

Philip Soos It's called been stuck between a rock and a hard place. The closer the RBA cuts towards ZIRP, the less that lenders… https://t.co/HQfhSptYb0 4 hours ago

DaveWilliamsUSA

Dave Williams @gatewaypundit @00_jackie @joehoft Jackie, Fed Funds have been between 1.5% to 1.6% for the last two weeks. The Fed… https://t.co/fhHwrGkWR6 1 day ago

GregKatzSPI

GregKatzenellenbogen @SpottyWatt Hi Robert. Virus will definitely affect growth outlook and earnings will suffer so more stimulus likely… https://t.co/7aR6Ixk3Pb 2 days ago

RomyRecio

Romy Where is the Housing Market Headed in 2020? (Courtesy of https://t.co/b15ZUpn7Ng) Some Highlights: Interest rates… https://t.co/azycQjAjWW 5 days ago

markflour

Mark Flournoy, Owner @gilmoreport It did exactly that. It bounced up then at the last moment headed right back down. You called it again… https://t.co/KmYTQFmHmk 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.