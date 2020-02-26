Pivotal South Carolina could reshape the Democratic race heading into Super Tuesday – updates

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada Caucuses, Bernie Sanders faced attacks from the other candidates on several fronts. Sanders was called out...
After months of phone/text-banking, door-knocking, and politicking from Democratic presidential contenders, South Carolina voters will cast their final votes Saturday in the state's Democratic primary.