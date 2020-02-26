Global  

Pivotal South Carolina could reshape the Democratic race heading into Super Tuesday – updates

USATODAY.com Saturday, 29 February 2020
The first-in-the-South primary offers Democratic 54 delegates up for grabs — the most of any of the four early voting states.
News video: Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina 01:41

 Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada Caucuses, Bernie Sanders faced attacks from the other candidates on several fronts. Sanders was called out...

Dem Candidates Descend On South Carolina Ahead Of Saturday Primary [Video]Dem Candidates Descend On South Carolina Ahead Of Saturday Primary

After months of phone/text-banking, door-knocking, and politicking from Democratic presidential contenders, South Carolina voters will cast their final votes Saturday in the state's Democratic primary.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:23Published

Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response [Video]Sanders slams Trump over coronavirus response

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina's fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


South Carolina Democratic debate highlights

Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina saw the primary opponents clash over issues like race relations, healthcare and electability. Presidential...
CBS News

Democratic Candidates Throw Haymakers, Land Few in Latest Debate

Democratic Candidates Throw Haymakers, Land Few in Latest DebateDays before the South Carolina primary and exactly a week before Super Tuesday, seven candidates — Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie...
The Wrap Also reported by •NPR

Sue_B_ON_IT

Sue Bonnett RT @paz4u: Go @JoeBiden I think you represent the stability we need in the #USA right now for many reasons I'm on #TeamJoe #SouthCarolinaPr… 20 minutes ago

paz4u

Kristen's Kulture Go @JoeBiden I think you represent the stability we need in the #USA right now for many reasons I'm on #TeamJoe… https://t.co/kCpFmOc9dX 23 minutes ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online The first-in-the-South primary offers Democratic 54 delegates up for grabs — the most of any of the four early voti… https://t.co/Dc7PTTwCS6 35 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Pivotal South Carolina could reshape the Democratic race heading into Super Tuesday – updates - USA TODAY Pivotal… https://t.co/izrZ6dhJAa 44 minutes ago

AlwaysWalts

Judy Arthur Pivotal South Carolina could reshape the Democratic race heading into Super Tuesday – updates https://t.co/3O2iZt2C3s via @usatoday 45 minutes ago

Brian02163188

Brian B. Pivotal South Carolina could reshape the Democratic race heading into Super Tuesday – updates https://t.co/H7j7uKF6E5 via @azcentral 1 hour ago

mjoehlerich

Mary Oehlerich RT @Libertea2012: Pivotal South Carolina could reshape the Democratic race heading into Super Tuesday – updates https://t.co/Aq6MaSdKGK 1 hour ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Pivotal South Carolina could reshape the Democratic race heading into Super Tuesday – updates https://t.co/Aq6MaSdKGK 1 hour ago

