US and Taliban sign historic deal to end Afghan conflict

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Representatives of the United States and the Taliban have sealed a landmark agreement in Qatar to end the 18-year-long Afghan war. The deal will pave the way for an intra-Afghan dialogue. Shamil Shams reports from Doha.
News video: After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News

After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News 10:57

 India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long conflict between the US-led forces and the Taliban fighters. What does this mean for India and will...

Inside the US military's historic pre-peace deal week in Afghanistan

Inside the US military's historic pre-peace deal week in AfghanistanKABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban and United States had just launched a seven-day agreement to reduce violence and possibly end America's longest war, but U.S....
Afghan ex-leader welcomes peace deal; criticizes US legacy

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — On the eve of a potentially historic deal with the U.S. and the Taliban to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan, former Afghan...
