‘There’s things he sees … that some of us don’t’: Ichiro makes seamless transition to Mariners coach

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Ichiro is starting a new aspect of his baseball life, at age 46, throwing himself wholeheartedly into his role as a Mariners coach. The official title remains “special assistant to the chairman," but in Mariners camp this spring, Ichiro is full-time, fully uniformed instructor. He is imbuing Mariners players young and old — but especially young — with his vast knowledge of the game.
