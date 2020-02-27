5 things to watch in the South Carolina primary



Recent related videos from verified sources Dem Candidates Descend On South Carolina Ahead Of Saturday Primary After months of phone/text-banking, door-knocking, and politicking from Democratic presidential contenders, South Carolina voters will cast their final votes Saturday in the state's Democratic primary. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:23Published 9 hours ago Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:57Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats’ 2020 nominating fight turned to South Carolina on Saturday for the first-in-the-South primary, with Joe Biden confident...

Seattle Times 10 hours ago



Key questions heading into South Carolina Democratic primary SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina primary is certain to be a fork in the road for Democrats’ 2020 presidential nominating contest. But there’s no...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this