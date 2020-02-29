Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Women walk out of French 'Oscars' to protest Roman Polanski win

Women walk out of French 'Oscars' to protest Roman Polanski win

euronews Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Women walk out of French 'Oscars' to protest Roman Polanski win
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director [Video]César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director

César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Walkouts at 'French Oscars' as Roman Polanski wins best director

Roman Polanski won best director for "An Officer and a Spy" at a fractious ceremony for the French Oscars, the Cesars, that ended in walkouts and recrimination...
France 24

Walk out at Césars after Polanski wins Best Director

Walk out at Césars after Polanski wins Best DirectorFrench actresses and a director walked out of the French equivalent of the Oscars, Césars, after Roman Polanski, 86, who is wanted in the US for the rape of a...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

KGNSnews

KGNS News Women walk out of French 'Oscars' to protest Roman Polanski win https://t.co/9RGX1uzIT0 4 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Women walk out of French 'Oscars' to protest Roman Polanski win https://t.co/VepJ19HNRc https://t.co/iVg4n4kp4N 6 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Women walk out of French 'Oscars' to protest Roman Polanski win https://t.co/bAmucvRMzk https://t.co/kDBx7dVRSY 6 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Women walk out of French 'Oscars' to protest Roman Polanski win https://t.co/TK8Ap34CLT https://t.co/lNdVkxWsCO 8 minutes ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Women walk out of French 'Oscars' to protest Roman Polanski win https://t.co/IHhN81DkT5 https://t.co/lP1yqqz7BL 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.