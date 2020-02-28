Global  

U.S. and Taliban Sign Deal Aimed at Ending War in Afghanistan

TIME Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
0
News video: U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal 00:27

 U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders [Video]Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future. This report..

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Taliban, U.S. sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America's longest.
Afghan ex-leader welcomes peace deal; criticizes US legacy

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — On the eve of a potentially historic deal with the U.S. and the Taliban to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan, former Afghan...
jeffb12751

Barbara F Jefferson RT @adriandt31: USA, Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan The US signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Sat ai… 15 seconds ago

theeleanordavis

Eleanor Davis RT @UnitesTruth: @realDonaldTrump US and Taliban sign historic peace deal to end 18-year war🕊 The peace deal is aimed at bringing an end t… 22 seconds ago

Steve47498129

Steve RT @CityNews: The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s lon… 26 seconds ago

LakesideRules

😎Karen😎 RT @markkirin_: 😳After 18 years and $750 BILLION dollars 😉@realDonaldTrump is keeping another promise 👍Let's spend that money on the home… 28 seconds ago

ScottFr94009102

Scott Free - 2 Chronicles 7:14 - WWG1WGA = QAnon * But Trump is going to cause WW3 * U.S. and Taliban sign troop withdrawal deal. US and Taliban sign deal aimed at… https://t.co/oUgUocSDHQ 52 seconds ago

elvan

elvan RT @RyLiberty: U.S., Taliban to sign deal aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan | Urmedium https://t.co/2Jyq1ESCCD 2 minutes ago

WillWat14922206

Will Watts RT @CaliTrumpLady: Yes! It's time to get out of there! What will the #DemocRats say now? Hey dems, so much for President Trump's warmonger… 3 minutes ago

RyLiberty

Ryan Dawson U.S., Taliban to sign deal aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan | Urmedium https://t.co/2Jyq1ESCCD 3 minutes ago

