Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday

FT.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Victory in state will give a lift to former US vice-president’s flagging campaign
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate 00:35

 CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid [Video]Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid

GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary [Video]Coronavirus gets political on eve of SC primary

U.S. Democratic presidential contenders in South Carolina criticized the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which expanded to six new countries and sent global stock markets..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden leads in South Carolina, but Bernie Sanders still the favourite to win Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is the Democratic front-runner, but a win by former vice-president Joe Biden in Saturday’s South Carolina primary could give him a boost ahead...
CBC.ca

How to Watch or Stream Tuesday’s Democratic Debate

How to Watch or Stream Tuesday’s Democratic DebateIt’ll be billionaire vs. billionaire when Tom Steyer returns to the Democratic debate stage in South Carolina on Tuesday night to face off against Michael...
The Wrap Also reported by •ReutersNPRCBS News

Tweets about this

FinanzDK

Finanz.dk Joe Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday - https://t.co/saVWQOT2hy https://t.co/Zv2wOvjTbp 54 minutes ago

WTCIran

WTC Tehran - Iran RT @FT: Joe Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/wgjsxDTf64 1 hour ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Joe Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday - https://t.co/jkQ3bY4vZb 2 hours ago

FT

Financial Times Joe Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/wgjsxDTf64 2 hours ago

SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/O3a779NMme 2 hours ago

GaryC23619095

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @FinancialTimes: Joe Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/HoS0D51iuw 2 hours ago

FinancialTimes

Financial Times Joe Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/HoS0D51iuw 2 hours ago

ft4s

FT for Schools Biden seeks momentum in South Carolina ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/6fgVm3p1tY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.