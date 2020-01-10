XFL schedule: Week 4 matchups, times, TV info for Saturday's games

Ever wonder how Saturday Night Live is made? Well, it's a LOT more work than you might imagine, leaving everyone involved with nary a spare moment from Monday morning, all the way to 11:30 on Saturday..

The 'Sunday scaries' start to sink at this time, according to research The "Sunday scaries" set in at 3:58 p.m., according to new research. That's according to a survey of 2,000 Americans, which found 88% of respondents have a feeling of anxiety on Sunday when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published on January 10, 2020