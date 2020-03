Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A private archaeology firm says it has discovered what appear to be about 44 graves from a long-forgotten African American cemetery under a Florida parking lot. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the firm, Cardno, used ground-penetrating radar to find the suspected graves. The firm was hired by the city of […] 👓 View full article