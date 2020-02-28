Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla banned for 8 games for racism

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was given an eight-match ban after he was found to have used racist language toward an opponent during a second-tier Championship game. Casilla denied the charge but a Football Association independent regulatory commission found the breach proven. The Spaniard has also been fined 60,000 pounds ($77,000) and ordered […] 👓 View full article

