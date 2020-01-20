Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims

Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims

CBC.ca Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada says his government will help Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne secure compensation from Ukraine International Airlines for the families of all those killed on Flight 752, including 57 Canadian citizens.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cleveland vigil for downed Ukraine plane victims [Video]Cleveland vigil for downed Ukraine plane victims

Cleveland vigil for downed Ukraine plane victims

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:04Published

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated [Video]Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published


Tweets about this

Kingslev1

Kingslev Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims https://t.co/0njxSh1pNR https://t.co/ml7norrFRy 4 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims https://t.co/gQyaudzIkN 6 minutes ago

free_energy2016

FreeEnergy RT @CBCAlerts: Ukraine pledges to help secure airline compensation for families of those killed on Flight 752: https://t.co/iXi6rIGB7s 20 minutes ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims https://t.co/lAj72r5Oka https://t.co/XVFvbMVHFc 22 minutes ago

Rachelleluna007

Rachel🧭☂ Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims | CBC News https://t.co/rA9EK72zUT 32 minutes ago

CBCAlerts

CBC News Alerts Ukraine pledges to help secure airline compensation for families of those killed on Flight 752: https://t.co/iXi6rIGB7s 33 minutes ago

SimonJDaigle1

Simon J Daigle RT @CBCPolitics: Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims https://t.co/sgvZ8kR0up #hw #cdnpoli https://t.… 37 minutes ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Ukraine pledges help for airline compensation for Iran plane crash victims https://t.co/sgvZ8kR0up #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/MAS8IJLAnx 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.