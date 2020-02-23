Global  

South Korea virus cases surge as WHO sounds maximum alert

WorldNews Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
South Korea virus cases surge as WHO sounds maximum alertSouth Korea reported its biggest surge in new coronavirus cases on Saturday as concerns grew of a possible epidemic in the United States and the World Health Organization raised its risk alert to its highest level. The virus has rapidly spread across the world in the past week, causing stock markets to sink to their lowest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis over fears that the disease could wreak havoc on the world economy. More than 2,900 people have died and over 85,000 have been infected worldwide since it was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The vast majority of infections have been in China but more daily cases are now logged outside the...
 Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread undetected.

