Apple Disables Clearview AI's App, Accusing the Face Recognition Firm of Violating Its Rules

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Embattled face recognition startup Clearview AI is topping off a week of intense scrutiny over its nebulous Embattled face recognition startup Clearview AI is topping off a week of intense scrutiny over its nebulous law enforcement partnerships with an even bigger dose of bad news: Apple has reportedly disabled the iOS version of Clearview’s app citing violations of its developer programme. BuzzFeed first reported the news, saying Apple took action after learning the Clearview had sidestepped the Apple App Store and encouraged its clients to download a version of its iOS app reserved exclusively for developers; a violation of the terms of service for Apple’s Enterprise Developer Program. Apple did not immediately respond for comment. Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That... 👓 View full article

