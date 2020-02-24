Global  

Apple Disables Clearview AI's App, Accusing the Face Recognition Firm of Violating Its Rules

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Apple Disables Clearview AI's App, Accusing the Face Recognition Firm of Violating Its RulesEmbattled face recognition startup Clearview AI is topping off a week of intense scrutiny over its nebulous law enforcement partnerships with an even bigger dose of bad news: Apple has reportedly disabled the iOS version of Clearview’s app citing violations of its developer programme. BuzzFeed first reported the news, saying Apple took action after learning the Clearview had sidestepped the Apple App Store and encouraged its clients to download a version of its iOS app reserved exclusively for developers; a violation of the terms of service for Apple’s Enterprise Developer Program. Apple did not immediately respond for comment. Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That...
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Disables Clearview AI's Developer Account After Violating Enterprise Certificate Rules

Apple has disabled the developer account of New York City-based facial recognition startup Clearview AI and provided the company with 14 days to respond for...
MacRumours.com

Apple blocks Clearview AI's iPhone app

Won't someone just let Clearview AI invade our privacy in peace? After having its full client list stolen and leaked on the internet, the controversial facial...
engadget


