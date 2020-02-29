Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Taliban > US-Taliban deal could see US pullout in 14 months

US-Taliban deal could see US pullout in 14 months

WorldNews Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
US-Taliban deal could see US pullout in 14 monthsUS-Taliban agreement to be signed shortly allows for complete US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 14 months ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S., Taliban Sign Peace Deal Looking To End America's Longest War [Video]U.S., Taliban Sign Peace Deal Looking To End America's Longest War

The U.S. agreed to withdraw its 13,000 troops within 14 months if the Taliban cooperates with preventing future terrorist attacks.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jlo_Too

Judith Loshaw ProudBernieBro RT @MplsMe: Taliban deal may look like a boost for Trump, but pullout may take years https://t.co/dmZ5Fl4PV1 24 minutes ago

MplsMe

KrisS 🔥 Your Vote, Your Voice 🔥 Taliban deal may look like a boost for Trump, but pullout may take years https://t.co/dmZ5Fl4PV1 24 minutes ago

shawbear76

shawbear76 Taliban deal a boost for Trump, but pullout may take years https://t.co/RUk13A8NbS 25 minutes ago

2668

Al 😀! Taliban deal a boost for Trump, but pullout may take years https://t.co/wYOg1fXzU4 ...and years, and years, and...😒 48 minutes ago

MKellerdal

Magnus Kellerdal “Trump’s aides thought he was committed to partnering with Kurdish forces in N Syria to fight both Islamic State an… https://t.co/UgeChQl6Vz 2 hours ago

elderzoomer

JOSÉ ULISES Afghanistan deal is political boost for Trump but pullout could take years | Article [AMP] | Reuters Another farce… https://t.co/wcX5uE7IXv 2 hours ago

IntelTweet

Evan Kohlmann Reuters: "Afghanistan deal is political boost for Trump but pullout could take years" https://t.co/cFj6VsoQey 2 hours ago

Innrdreams

Melinda Ayres RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Afghanistan deal is political boost for Trump but pullout could take years https://t.co/IQV7TWa46b 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.