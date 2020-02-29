Sabalenka beats Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 to win Qatar Open

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won her sixth title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final on Saturday. The 21-year-old Sabalenka needed less than 75 minutes to complete the convincing win. Kvitova beat No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty on Friday for the first time in more than […]
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has won her sixth title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final
Qatar Open: Barty sets up Qatar semi-final clash with Kvitova

World number one and Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty set up a ninth career meeting with two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova at the Qatar Open on...
