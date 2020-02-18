Global  

Bayern routs Hoffenheim before game is marred by away fans

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich routed Hoffenheim 6-0 away in a Bundesliga game that both sides refused to play to the end after the home side’s billionaire backer was insulted by a section of the traveling fans on Saturday. Referee Christian Dingert twice suspended play after a banner calling Dietmar Hopp a “son of a […]
Why Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim spent the final 10 minutes of their Bundesliga game kicking the ball around

The German league match was halted three times due to derogatory banners from Bayern fans
CBS Sports

Bayern’s win at Hoffenheim ends in farce after crowd abuse

Bayern Munich’s 6-0 win at Hoffenheim ended in bizarre fashion as the two teams played out time following a delay caused by an offensive banner in the away...
Belfast Telegraph


