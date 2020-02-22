West Ham out of relegation zone by beating Southampton 3-1

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — West Ham climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone by beating Southampton 3-1 on Saturday, with new signing Jarrod Bowen among its scorers on his first top-flight start. Bowen, who arrived from second-tier Hull in the January transfer window, clipped a fine finish over Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the 15th […] 👓 View full article

