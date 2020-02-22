Global  

West Ham out of relegation zone by beating Southampton 3-1

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — West Ham climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone by beating Southampton 3-1 on Saturday, with new signing Jarrod Bowen among its scorers on his first top-flight start. Bowen, who arrived from second-tier Hull in the January transfer window, clipped a fine finish over Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the 15th […]
West Ham confirmed team vs Southampton as Jarrod Bowen handed first start

West Ham confirmed team vs Southampton as Jarrod Bowen handed first startThe Hammers are at home to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Saturday afternoon in desperate need of three points to move away from the Premier League relegation...
Football.london Also reported by •Team Talk

Villa’s relegation fears deepen with 2-0 loss at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s relegation fears in the English Premier League deepened after Shane Long and Stuart Armstrong scored for...
Seattle Times

