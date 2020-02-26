Government’s total receipts at ₹12.82 lakh crore in April-Jan.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Focus on education in Gujarat's Rs 2.17 lakh crore budget The Gujarat government has allotted a total of Rs 3,195 crore for the education sector out of which Rs 250 crore will be used in converting 500 government...

Zee News 1 week ago



Punjab gives higher power subsidy than Delhi claims CM Amarinder Singh Amarinder Singh said that notwithstanding the limited resources, his government is providing total power subsidy of over Rs 12,000 crore this year, with around...

Zee News 1 week ago





Tweets about this