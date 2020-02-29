Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Six boys raise ‘shoot the traitors’ slogans at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk Metro Station

Six boys raise ‘shoot the traitors’ slogans at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk Metro Station

Hindu Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
They were released after questioning
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News

Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News 03:16

 Group of boys shout shoot the traitors at Rajiv Chowk metro station; Congress says situation in Delhi not normal, fear prevails; Nirbhaya convicts seek to delay execution; Assam teacher arrested for comments 'hurting religious sentiments'; Prasad asks why Lord Ram's citizenship of Ayodhya requires...

Recent related news from verified sources

Six detained for raising 'shoot the traitors' slogan at Delhi's Rajeev Chowk metro station

The incident happened at Rajiv Chowk Metro station one of Delhi's busiest metro stations at around 12.30 pm. 
Zee News

'Goli maro' slogan raised at Delhi metro station

Pro-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) sloganeering and incendiary chants of "shoot the traitors" were made inside a train on Delhi Metro's Blue Line and also at the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.