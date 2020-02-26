Global  

Donald Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus as 4 new cases reported on West Coast

USATODAY.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's news conference comes as four new coronavirus cases have been reported on the West Coast.
President Donald Trump To Hold News Conferences On Coronavirus Outbreak

President Donald Trump To Hold News Conferences On Coronavirus Outbreak 01:51

 There are now more than 80,000 cases worldwide, including the first confirmed case in South America. Skyler Henry reports.

Trump Snaps At Reporter During Coronavirus Briefing: 'A Very Dishonest Question'

President Trump held a briefing.

Pres. Trump Addresses Reporters After 1st U.S. Death From Coronavirus Reported

Pres. Donald Trump spoke to reporters Saturday shortly after the first-reported U.S. death from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. (2-29-20)

Donald Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus as first death is reported in US

President Donald Trump's news conference comes as health officials reported the first death from the coronavirus virus in the U.S.  
'Failure of leadership': Bernie Sanders on Donald Trump's response to Delhi violence

Terming it a "failure of leadership on human rights," Democratic presidential front-runner US Senator Bernie Sanders, on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump...
