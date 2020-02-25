One King County patient has died due to novel coronavirus infection

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
One person in King County has died due to a novel coronavirus infection, Public Health – Seattle & King County officials announced Saturday morning. “It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his […]
